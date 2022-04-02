Wilmington Police investigating after one person shot along Red Cross Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Red Cross Street.

ShotSpotter notification came in around 1:30 p.m Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police located one victim who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS, and they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.