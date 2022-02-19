Wilmington Police investigating after person discovered with gunshot wound following a fight at Hooters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department was dispatched just before 8:00 pm on Friday to a reported fight between several males at the Hooters located at 5112 Market Street in Wilmington.

While officers were investigating, one victim walked up with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

The public can also use the Tip 411 app.