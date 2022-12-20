Wilmington Police investigating armed robbery on Carolina Beach Road

WPD is asking for help in identifying a suspect after an armed robbery took place at a Han-dee Hugo's on Carolina Beach Road. (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, December 19th, Wilmington Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road after a report of an armed robbery of a Han-dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road.

The suspect was able to flee the scene with money, and ran on foot on Carolina Beach Road towards South Carolina Avenue.

Wilmington Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

He has been described as male, around 5 ft. 7 in., who was wearing a black pullover face mask, a black hoodie, and black and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.