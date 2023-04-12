Wilmington police investigating body found at Godwin Stadium as a homicide

Homicide victim Micsha Durham (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have now confirmed that the death investigation on Shipyard Boulevard is now a homicide.

Officers responded to Godwin Stadium, which is in the 100 block of Shipyard, just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a woman’s body. She has been identified as Micsha Durham, 32. Her last known address was in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for public assistance in this case.

If you or someone you know has had contact with her or has seen her in Wilmington or surrounding areas call (910) 765-7822. You can also use the anonymous Tip411 app.