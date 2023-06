Wilmington Police investigating fatal stabbing

(Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing.

The call came in at 6:43 p.m. Friday evening.

It happened in the 800 block of North 6th Street.

Police confirmed one person is dead.

No arrests have been made at this time, but WPD said there is no threat to the public.

Wilmington Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

We’ll have more details as they become available.