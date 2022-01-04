Wilmington Police investigating shooting near SeaHawk Court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person injured.

Wilmington Police Department officers responded to the 4700 block of SeaHawk Court around 9:30p.m. in reference to a ShotSpotter notification.

Upon arrival, units were unable to locate a victim but they did locate a crime scene.

Police say a 26-year-old man was the victim of the shooting; he was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.