Wilmington Police investigating shots fired call

(Photo courtesy: WWAY staff)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Police are looking for the person or persons behind a shots fired call in a Wilmington community.

According to Wilmington Police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Turners Run, in the Cypress Cove Apartments area around 11:30 Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found several vehicles which had damaged by bullets. At this point, there are no reports of any people shot or injured.

Police are speaking with residents to figure out what happened and to identify possible suspects. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.