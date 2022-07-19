Wilmington Police looking for armed robbery suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged armed robbery.

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening a man entered the Memories of a Child retail store at 6932 Market Street. He displayed a gun and left with cash. WPD officers conducted a track with the K-9 unit and the Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this as an armed robbery.

The suspect is a white male in his 40s or 50s and was wearing a black hoodie with USMC on the front at the time of the robbery. The man has blue eyes and was wearing a mask. He is believed to have left in a vehicle.

This is an on-going investigation and if you have any information please call the WPD at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, please use Tip 411. You can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.