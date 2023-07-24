Wilmington Police make arrests in two break-in incidents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are facing charges in connection with two separate break-ins on Sunday and Monday.

According to a Wilmington Police spokesperson, officer responded to the first break-in on Sunday afternoon, at a church in 400 block of Willard St. The pastor told police he noticed the church had been broken into, and had observed the suspect inside the church. The suspect reportedly took off on a bicycle prior to police arriving at the scene. Officers eventually located and arrested 24-year-old Harold Woodridge of Wilmington. He is charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Breaking and Entering.

In the second incident, WPD officers responded to a break-in at business in the 500 block of Shipyard Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Officers used surveillance video to identify the alleged suspect, 40-year-old Brandon Watson of Wilmington. Watson was located and arrested in the Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road area a short time later. When officers searched Watson, they found numerous pieces of property stolen from the business on him. Watson is charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny and Second Degree Trespassing.