Wilmington police make multiple arrests following several recent shootings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has made multiple arrests in relation to several recent shootings.

Units responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Penn Street on June 23rd around 2:00 p.m.

Detectives say they have spent numerous hours over the last month conducting follow up interviews and putting the case together. During their investigation they were able to arrest a Wilmington man Kristopher Love for firearm by felon.

The investigation also led to the arrest of another Wilmington man, Sam King IV, for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Jahiem Stukes, also of Wilmington was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, armed robbery, and accessory after the fact. A 15-year-old juvenile male did the shooting, according to police, and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a minor, armed robbery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Kristopher Love is currently out on bond. Sam King IV is currently out on bond.

Jahiem Stukes (Photo: WPD)

Kristopher Love (Photo: WPD)

Ladasia Henry (Photo: WPD)

Quashawn Bloodworth (Photo: WPD)

Sam King IV (Photo: WPD)

Earlier this month on July 5th at 5:56 p.m., Wilmington Police officers responded to a shooting on Burnett Blvd. Hours after that shooting detectives executed a search warrant on Wellington avenue looking for evidence related to the shooting. 736 grams of marijuana were seized during the search. A firearm was also seized.

After further investigation that firearm was determined to have been one of the weapons used in the shooting, according to police. As a result of that search warrant, Jameel Chavis of Wilmington was arrested on drug charges. Much later and upon further investigation another Wilmington man, Kshuan Williams was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Kshuan Williams is in the New Hanover County jail on a $75,000 bond.

Detectives from the Wilmington Police Department have also made an arrest of a 28-year-old Wilmington female named Ladasia Henry who is responsible for purchasing firearms on the behalf of prohibited possessors of firearms. A search warrant of her residence resulted in the seizure of two handguns. Henry is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is out on bond.

Most recently, on July 29th, Wilmington Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Franklin avenue for a two people shot.

When they arrived, they located a male and female victim with gunshot wounds. While on scene another call came in from a nearby apartment complex, that call was placed by Quashawn Bloodworth a 31-year-old man from Wilmington. Bloodworth called to report something had struck his vehicle. After investigating further, it was determined that Bloodworth had shot the victims after a confrontation had occurred in the road on Franklin avenue about Bloodworth’s driving.

Quashawn Bloodworth was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Quashawn Bloodworth is in jail under a $150,000 secure bond.