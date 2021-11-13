Wilmington police provide update in homicide investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Hearthside Drive on Tuesday just before 8 a.m. in reference to an urgent welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found two bodies in an apartment complex.

According to a Wilmington Police spokesperson, a 19-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound. Officers also found a suspect, Daniel Hernandez, 23, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case is being handled by the WPD Investigation Division.

Wilmington police said that if you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, please seek help.

The number to the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is (910) 343-0703.

You can also visit their website here for more resources and information: www.domesticviolence-wilm.org