Wilmington Police release 2021 crime stats

Wilmington Police Department (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is providing the community with an update on crime in the Port City.

Last year, the city saw the second lowest overall crime totals since 2009.

In 2021, there was a significant reduction in violent crimes in Wilmington. Homicides have gone down by 28.6%, robberies decreased by more than 24%, aggravated assaults are down 20%, and we have seen a decrease in violent crimes by more than 16%.

While property crime did increase 5.9% (due to an increase in shoplifting at area businesses), this is still the second lowest level of property crime in more than a decade.

In regards to homicides, the WPD responded to a total of 13 incidents, with 15 victims sadly losing their lives. Three incidents were gang related, there were three fatal assaults, three domestic violence cases, two traffic incidents, one robbery and one crime/drug related homicide.

Unfortunately, our city did see an increase in traffic related fatalities from 17 to 22 victims over the prior year. In 16 of the 22 fatal crashes in 2021, at least one driver, cyclist, or pedestrian was suspected of using drugs or alcohol.

When it comes to weapons, last year, our department saw a decrease in ShotSpotter activations by 3.6%, with 98 fewer people being victimized by aggravated assaults than the previous year. Within the Wilmington Housing Authority Communities our officers responded to fewer violent (43% less) and property crimes (33% less).

“The reduction in crime is due in large part to the collaboration between our officers who are working daily to make sure that our residents are protected and various other organizations who provide critical resources,” said Chief Donny Williams. “We appreciate our other criminal justice partner agencies, non-profit organizations, faith-based communities, and the citizens of Wilmington for working beside us to decrease crime within our city. There is not one single entity that can take all of the credit for reducing crime, it takes all of us to make Wilmington a safer place to live.”