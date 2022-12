Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street

Police have identified the man hit and killed along Market Street last week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week.

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store.

Burton was taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

WPD says no charges will be filed in the case.