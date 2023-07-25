Wilmington Police respond to two shootings Monday night one at a Burger King

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police continue to investigate two shootings Monday night that injured five people.

One of the shootings happened around 8 p.m. last night at the Burger King at Third and Dawson streets.

Police said four people were involved and all four were shot.

Wilmington Police believe all four people involved in Monday’s shooting knew each other and that this was not a random act of violence. Police said the injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

This is a portion from one of three 911 calls received relating to the incident.

“Basically, I just saw a whole bunch of smoke uh and uh. I saw — heard — a whole bunch of pops. And I was in the Marine Corps. I know exactly what the hell a gun sound sounds like.”

WPD is also investigating another shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. yesterday evening in the 800 Block of Hanover Street. One person was injured in that shooting.

Lieutenant Greg Willett said police are doing what they can to reduce or prevent these types of incidents but are urging the community to do their part by reporting suspicious activity.

“It really takes the community’s help in this. We’re really powerless without the community support and backing and feedback. This is violent crime; these are people’s family members getting killed or injured or hurt. These are innocent bystanders minding their own business when these shootings occur and we’ve gotta have community involvement,” Willett said.

Willett added that crews responded within minutes to both shootings and no bystanders were hurt in either incident.