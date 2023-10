Wilmington Police end search for man following Thursday afternoon shooting

Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have ended a search for a man following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to Steamboat Springs Avenue to a call about shots fire.

A black male in a white shirt and black pants was seen running away, according to police.

Several WPD units were in the area looking for the suspect but have since left.

There have been no reports of victims or property damage.