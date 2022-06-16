Wilmington Police searching for missing woman last seen on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

According to the department, 56-year-old Pauline Lindsay Merritt may be traveling on foot.

Merritt was last seen on June 11th, between 3:00 and 4:00 in the afternoon, in the 4100 block of Oleander Drive.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the department at (910) 343 – 3609.