Wilmington Police take part in Special Olympics torch run

The Wilmington Police Department took part in the Special Olympics torch run (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Wilmington Police Department recently took part in the Special Olympics torch run.

Law enforcement members, known as Guardians of the Flame, are part of the worldwide movement, championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities.

This years event took place in Wrightsville Beach.

The 2023 Special Olympics summer games will take place in June.