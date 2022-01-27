Wilmington rabbi speaks on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Temple of Israel (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and a local rabbi speaking out as many around the country remember the date that the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Red Army.

Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov of The Temple Of Israel, said it is important to remember the moment in history, that impacted millions. She encourages people to remember holocaust survivors, those who lost their lives, and their descendants.

Rabbi Losben-Ostrov says in light of recent anti-Semitism incidents in the U.S. like the synagogue hostage situation in Texas, and Anti-Semitic flyers found in three major cities. She is thankful that people around the world are recognizing international holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Whether it’s the memorial day that we as a Jewish people tend to observe in the spring time or whether it’s the International Holocaust (Remembrance) Day on January 27, commemorating the freeing of Auschwitz. We are grateful that the world is observing this. It’s a reminder that this wasn’t just an atrocity that happened to the Jews, but that Jews and to so many other minority groups, but that this is a human atrocity,” said Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov.

Rabbi Losben-Ostrov also offered a reminder that the Jewish community recognizes Holocaust Memorial Day also known as Yom Hashoah in April.