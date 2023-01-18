Wilmington ranks second on list of small cities to live, work as a moviemaker

Wilmington has been ranked number two on a list of best small cities for moviemakers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Regional Film Commission, Inc. says Wilmington has been ranked number two for small cities and towns on MovieMaker’s list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2023.

MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible, according to a press release.

“Wilmington continues to rise as a top destination for film and television production business”, says Johnny Griffin, Director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, Inc. “We are honored that Wilmington was chosen for the fourth year in a row and has received this top honor.”

The full list includes:

10. The Hudson Valley, New York towns of Poughkeepsie, Kingston and Newburgh (joins the list for the first time)

9. Ashland, Oregon

8. Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada (joins the list for the first time)

7. Las Cruces, New Mexico (joins the list for the first time)

6. Knoxville, Tennessee

5. Palm Springs, California (joins the list for the first time)

4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

3. Savannah, Georgia

2. Wilmington, North Carolina (jumps up six places since last year)

1. Santa Fe, New Mexico (jumps up two places to land at No. 1 for the first time)