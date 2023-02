Wilmington records warmest January since 1974

It was a very warm January in Wilmington (Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — January was a warm month across the Cape Fear.

It turns out, it was the warmest January in 49 years, since 1974’s average of 58.7 degrees.

Wilmington saw an average temperature of 53.1 degrees for the month. In contrast, January of 2022 averaged 45 degrees — a full 8.1 degrees colder than 2023.

January saw 27 of 31 afternoons climbing above the average high, helping contribute to the overall warm month.