Wilmington resident born in 1916 celebrates his 106th birthday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington man has 106 reasons to celebrate.

Joe Hull marked his 106th birthday on Friday, born on June 24, 1916 in Pennsylvania.

Hull married the love of his live — Harriet Long — in 1940 and the two remained married for 71 years.

Hull recently moved into Brightmore of Wilmington in 2017, where he celebrated the milestone birthday on Friday.

Staff at Brightmore say Joe has remained both physically and mentally active while being a regular walker around the pond on the good weather days and a user of the cardio room on the less inviting days. They say Joe enjoys reading, keeping track of the latest news, being physically active and watching “The Voice”.

Happy 106th birthday, Joe!