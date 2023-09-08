Wilmington resident with Down syndrome chosen to appear on Times Square jumbotron

A Wilmington resident with Down syndrome is appearing in Times Square this weekend (Photo: Jeannie Mayes)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident is appearing in Times Square this weekend.

Nicholas Cox will be on a jumbotron on Saturday as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

The photo of Nicholas was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

These collective images are meant to promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.