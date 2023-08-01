Wilmington residents treated to unexpected fireworks show Monday night

Unexpected fireworks were seen above downtown Wilmington Monday (Photo: Chase Magsig)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you saw some fireworks over the Cape Fear River Monday night near downtown Wilmington, you weren’t alone.

It was part of a kick-off celebration for the 33rd annual fire prevention and safety symposium taking place at the Hotel Ballast.

State fire marshals and their colleagues from across the nation will converge her in the Cape Fear and participate in information sessions, networking opportunities and share the latest insights and advancements in fire and safety.

The event began Monday night and continues until Wednesday.