Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”.

The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of three women who meet regularly at an all-you-can eat-restaurant to discuss life and life choices.

Production will be happening at the Castle Street business all this week. There are street closures on Castle Street between 4th and 6th Streets, along with 5th Avenue between Church And Queen streets through Friday.