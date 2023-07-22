Wilmington restaurant leads customers on a scavenger hunt for prizes

Mac's Speed Shop Bar and Grill located off Oleander Drive in Wilmington held a scavenger hunt with prized on July 21, 2023. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington business hosted a scavenger hunt for their customers on Friday.

Mac’s Speed Shop Bar and Grill located off Oleander Drive spread clues all over the city for folks to find.

The restaurant announced different clues online, and the first person to make it to the right location received a gift.

Renee Marinier, a marketing intern with Mac’s Hospitality Group, said they came up with the idea to “spice things up” for their customers.

“This was a way to bring some personality to the brand and give the customers an experience that would hopefully stick with them for a while and also competition just drives a lot of inspiration, a lot of motivation,” Mariner said.

The locations included O2 Fitness, Outer Banks Hammock Company, Blue Moon Gift Shop and Aussie Island Surf Shop. The winners of the scavenger hunt were given coolers or a portable grill stuffed full of Mac’s swag.