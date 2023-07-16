Wilmington river cruise takes riders through journey of history and pop culture

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular Starz tv show is being brought to life in Wilmington through a journey down the Cape Fear River.

Wilmington Water Cruises is partnering with the Burgin-Wright House to host several “Outlander in the Cape Fear” river cruises.

Outlander is currently airing its 7th season on Starz, with most of the recent seasons taking place in Wilmington and other places in North Carolina.

Hunter Ingram is the assistant museum director for the Burgin-Wright House.

He hosts a podcast about the show and how it’s intertwined with the Cape Fear area.

He said it was great to see so much interest.

“We have almost 15,000 people that listen to the podcast,” Ingram said. “We’ve been listened to in all 50 states and 37 countries and so the interest is there. And there’s really no better way to talk about this history than to visit a site like the Burgin-Wright House or take a tour on a river cruise with Wilmington Water Tours because you get to be out where the history was happening.”

Ingram said interest was so high that 3 more tours have been added, with those dates being August 27th, September 17th and October 8th.