Wilmington Riverfest returning next month

Previous Wilmington Riverfest (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The popular Wilmington Riverfest is returning to downtown next month.

The family-fun returns October 7th and 8th along Front Street between Chestnut Street and Orange Street.

Riverfest was created in February of 1979 by a group of Wilmington residents interested in showcasing downtown Wilmington and the Cape Fear River, and has since resulted in a cultural street festival that entices locals and tourists alike to downtown.

The event has craft vendors, concessions booths, a children’s play area, entertainment on various stages, Saturday night fireworks, and more.

This year a Wilmington Riverfest Pageant Queen and Wilmington Riverfest Pageant Teen will be crowned.

Organizers say the economic impact of Riverfest for Historic Downtown and the surrounding community has been estimated at over thirteen million dollars to date.