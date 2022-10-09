Wilmington’s Riverfest draws thousands to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business.

Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival.

“They’re happy to be out here supporting Riverfest, and making some money,” he said.

According to Bell money generated from the event will help boost the local economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists.

The festival is not only for adults, it’s also for kids, who had a chance to enjoy things like an inflatable playground, along with plenty of things to do in the kid’s zone.

There was a fire engine not only on display but to explore, which gave Wilmington firefighters a chance to connect with the community.

Friends Matthew Cara and Grayson Caswele have never experienced Riverfest, and said they enjoyed everything, especially the food.

“The barbeque, the ribs, the Oreo’s, yum,” said Cara.

“All the food is awesome,” said Cashwele

Co-owner of C-Que was a vendor in 2019, her staff worked hard to move their ribs and turkey legs into the hands of festival goers.

“It’s going strong in 2022,” said Angie Hunt “We’ve had a line non-stop, and it has been one crazy day.”

It was also a crazy day for store clerk Katelyn Rivenbark who works at Swahili Coast.

According to Rivenbark, on Saturday the retailer saw a jump in sales

“Were getting people who are here just for Riverfest coming in because they see the window, and they’re like your window looks really cool, I’m going to bebop in here,” said Rivenbark. “I’m like, cool.”

Irene Seay hasn’t been to Riverfest for many years but decided to make a trip from Southport to Wilmington to check it out.

“It’s really built up, there’s a lot of things to look at and see that wasn’t here before,” said Seay.

There were street vendors for every taste, from artists who created art live to then sale to their audience to fairies hooking kids up with pixie hair.

According to Bell, most looked forward to the fireworks.

“It was just a big celebration and I think we had a good time,” said Bell.

Riverfest continues Sunday at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

