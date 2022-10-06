Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021.

This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals.

Around 125,000 people visited the park for these events, and the park’s manager says the park has seen a steady amount of foot traffic on days there aren’t events.

This fiscal year, 37 events are expected to be held in the park.

“It feels great. I mean it’s wonderful, you know, –we put a lot of time and effort into designing, building this park, and just to see it come into fruition and actually be used as much as it has, it’s absolutely wonderful to see,” said David Pugh, City of Wilmington recreation supervisor.

Construction of residential units is underway near an entrance to the park, which should lead to even more visitors for the park.