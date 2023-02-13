Wilmington school works with local non-profit to pack meals for Hati children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Coastal Christian Academy worked with Hope Changes Everything on Saturday morning to pack thirty eight thousand meals for children in Hati.

There were about 250 volunteers gathered in Coastal’s gym working together to make a difference.

The packed meals were loaded onto a truck that will deliver them to the container to be sent to Hati.

The event is done twice a year. In February, it is held at Coastal Christian, then again in November at Masonsboro Baptist Church.

Hope Chances Everything’s mission is to provide education, clean water, and meals to the children of Haiti.