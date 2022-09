Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street

Flooding along Water Street in Wilmington (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area.

In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge.

The worst of the flooding was seen along Water Street.

Road closures are in place for Water Street, Airlie Road and the intersection of Market Street and Water Street.

The City says it will close more streets if necessary.