Wilmington sets record for hottest February day in history

Thursday was the warmest February day Wilmington has ever seen (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s never been hotter in Wilmington in February than it was Thursday.

The Port City topped out at 86 degrees, setting the new all-time high for February and surpassing the daily record high of 82 degrees set in 2022.

Wilmington also began the morning at 67 degrees, setting the new record for warmest low temperature on this date.

A slightly cooler Friday is forecast before a big cool down on Saturday.