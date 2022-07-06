Wilmington Sharks hosting Christmas in July, offering free ticket with toy donation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s still 172 days until Christmas, but that isn’t stopping the Wilmington Sharks from celebrating the holiday Thursday night.
The team is hosting a Christmas in July event tomorrow night at Buck Hardee Field.
In addition, the Shark’s are offering a free general admission ticket at the front gate if you bring toys to donate to the Betty H. Cameron Hospital.
The Wilmington Sharks take on the Asheboro Zoo Keepers at 7:05 pm.