Wilmington Sharks offering ‘Heroes Box’ to nominated local heroes

Local heroes will be treated to a special experience this year at Wilmington Sharks games (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local heroes will be treated to a special experience this year at Wilmington Sharks games.

The Sharks have teamed up with Homes for Heroes – Tim Howard Realtor – Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage and Dell Allen Mortgage Banker to bring the Heroes Box.

Each night at the ballpark, the Sharks will treat local heroes to front row seats, and free food and drinks while they enjoy their night at the ballpark.

First responders, teachers, or anyone who goes out of their way to “plant flowers instead of slinging mud” will be welcomed as our VIP guests with a Fieldside Dugout Suite, a meal, and special recognition during each home game.

To nominate someone for the special experience, click HERE.