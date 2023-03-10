Wilmington Sharks offering local college baseball players chance to make the roster

College players have the change to make the Sharks roster (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Sharks are offering local college baseball players the chance to make their roster.

The team is looking for players who would like to play on their non-CPL team.

Players will be guaranteed to play at least 12 games this summer and have the opportunity to earn a position on the Sharks Coastal Plain League roster.

Hopeful players must be enrolled in college, playing or have signed a letter of intent to play college baseball and have their own local housing.

Anyone interested can click HERE to fill out the interest form, or you can email Coach Russ Burroughs at Russ.burroughs@hotmail.com