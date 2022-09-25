Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Third shooting since Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Novant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, police ask anyone with any information to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This is a developing story, follow us on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

This is the third shooting since Friday, the first shooting happened Friday morning just after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St.

The other happened a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, the same day.

Officers found an 18-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died, he was identified as 18-year-old Jailin Tilghman-Deablo who is from Wilmington. Four have been charged with his murder, according to WPD.