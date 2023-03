Wilmington singer wows panel on season premiere of ‘The Voice’

A Wilmington singer recently appeared on The Voice (Photo: The Voice / YouTube / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — A singer from Wilmington appeared on the season premiere of “The Voice” Tuesday, and he made a big impression on the show’s panel of coaches.

Carlos Rising, a 28-year-old who plays in a Wilmington rock and soul band called Holy Heat, played guitar and sang Eric Clapton’s song “Change the World” on the popular, long-running reality show.

