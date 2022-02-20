Wilmington Symphonic Winds concert RISE draws large crowd

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Symphonic Winds held a free concert on Saturday, welcoming back community members. The collective is returning after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Kenan Auditorium at UNCW to watch the concert.

“RISE” is the musical program presented by the Wilmington Symphonic Winds at the concert, representing a renewed spirit of optimism for the future.

The Wilmington Symphonic Winds includes musicians in the Coastal Carolinas region, and the concert featured various musical selections, with some embodying the resilience and determination of the community.

Wilmington Symphonic Winds member Robert Parker, said he was glad to see a positive turnout as they collective performs the concert that was postponed from its original date of October of 2021.

“I think people are in some ways, starved for human interaction and cultural interaction, and I think it’s absolutely wonderful that folks are able to come out and enjoy the concert, and enjoy the –not only the new beginning for us, but I’m sure a new beginning for them too,” Robert Parker, Wilmington Symphonic Winds member.

The Concert was conducted by WSW Artistic Director Dr. Dominic Talanca, who is also Director of Bands and an Assistant Professor of Music at UNCW. vocalist Alexis Raeana, who was named Miss Lumbee 2015, UNCW Alumna, and “American Idol” Contestant, made her debut at the concert.