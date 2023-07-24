Wilmington teen accused of murder appears in court, rejects plea deal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, a man is facing murder charges making a last-minute decision during a hearing this afternoon.

Damon Stackhouse is currently charged with first degree murder for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of stolen firearm back in September of 2022.

Assistant District Attorney, Brad Matthews, says prior to the appearance, they reached a plea deal on Friday.

Stackhouse decided over the weekend that he did not want to take the plea.

The initial plea deal was 25 to 31 years in prison.

Stackhouse said in a letter to the judge that he believes the plea was reached quickly and felt pressured to make a decision.

That means the case is still pending, and Stackhouse will be appointed a new council, and a new attorney.