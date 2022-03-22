Wilmington teen named ‘Youth of the Year’ by Community Boys & Girls Club

Joquin Dingle now aims for state title and scholarship.

Joquin Dingle (Photo: Angie Hill, Community Boys & Girls Club)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Community Boys & Girls Club announced Joquin Dingle as their 2022 Youth of the Year.

The middle-schooler is the captain of his football team and has been involved in junior staff which is a workforce development program. He also serves as the vice president of the Keystone club, which focuses on leadership and giving back to the community.

The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

Now in its 75th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.

Joquin was awarded a $1,500 scholarship by Community Boys & Girls Club and will serve as the Club member spokesperson.

Joquin will go on to vie for the North Carolina Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“We are so proud of Joquin on this accomplishment. A known leader and mentor in the Club, Joquin is a great representative of Community Boys & Girls Club and we look forward to him representing us at the State competition.” said Angie Hill, CEO of Community Boys & Girls Club.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Toyota and Mondelēz International. As the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Toyota is committed to partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to ensure local Clubs provide life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to explore, develop and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in life and work. As the Lead Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Mondelēz International will engage with local Clubs year-round to help foster a new generation of leaders prepared to live in and lead a diverse global economy. Youth of the Year representatives are the workforce leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.