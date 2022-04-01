Wilmington Visitors Bureau optimistic strong Spring Break numbers a sign of things to come

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Businesses across the Cape Fear were dealt a major blow before Spring Break two years ago with the start of the pandemic.

After a bounce back season last year, many were hopeful for an even better 2022 Spring Break.

So far this year, the Wilmington Visitors Bureau says they’ve heard positive things from local business owners and are optimistic the trend will carry into the summer.

Kim Hufham with the Visitors Bureau says 2021 was a record-breaking year for the Cape Fear, bringing in nearly $18 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue.

She says local businesses are reporting a busy Spring Break week and that the area is on track to pass last year’s numbers.

“Right now, if our February, March, April, May and June numbers just stay level with what we had last year, we’re going to break the 20 million mark this year,” Hufham said. “Which is unreal to even think about.”

Hufham says many Cape Fear businesses are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

But she says visitor numbers are even stronger than pre-COVID numbers and is hopeful people will continue to flock to the coast to help the local economy.

“Our weather has already been warming back up and we feel very positive about what’s happening.”