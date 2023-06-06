Wilmington will host its first-ever Nike basketball skills camp this summer

2 sessions are for ages 9-15

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Nike is having it’s first-ever Wilmington summer basketball skills camp. Hoggard high school will be the camp site. It’s for both boys and girls ages 9-15.

The camp has 2 sessions; the first is June 26th-30th and the second is August 7th-11th.

The camp focuses on skills and individual development while also including competitive 3on3 tournaments.

Find out more about the camp here.