Wilmington woman charged after two pedestrians killed in Duplin crash

(Photo: MGN Online)

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman faces charges following a crash that killed a husband and wife in Duplin County.

It happened around 7:40 pm on August 26.

According to Sergeant D.M. Rich with the NC Highway Patrol, it happened on the I-40 entrance ramp at exit 369.

Marcus Wright, 51, and Amantha Wright, 47, from Eola, Texas were standing next to their motorcycle that was parked on the ramp, when Madelaine Jackson, 27, allegedly ran off the road and hit them.

The couple died instantly.

Sgt. Rich says they’re still investigating why Jackson ran off the road, they’re leaning toward distraction. Speed, nor impairment were factors in the crash.

Jackson is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.