Wilmington woman taking grandson to Disney World after $200,000 lottery win

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Agnes Gore of Wilmington said she has a special trip to plan with her family after winning a $200,000 prize in a second-chance drawing.

“I want to take my 10-year-old grandson to Disney World,” Gore said.

Gore won the grand prize in the June 15th Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. When she first saw that she won, she said she thought it had to be a scam.

“When I saw it I just started laughing because I really didn’t believe it,” Gore said. “I know it’s for real now though.”

Gore arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,020. She said in addition to the trip to Disney World, she would like to pay some bills and save for retirement.

Her win occurred in the second of four drawings in the Multiply the Cash second-chance promotion. Her entry was picked from more than 70.4 million entries.