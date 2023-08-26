Wilmington woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

The Lincoln game debuted in September with six $200,000 top prizes. Photo: NC Education Lottery

RALEIGH (WWAY) – Lorette Holliday from Wilmington said all she has been thinking about is getting a new chair after a $5 scratch-off landed her a $200,000 prize.

“I want to get one of those La-Z-Boy chairs,” she said, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. “That’s the main thing I want.”

Holliday said she recently had surgery on her foot and would love a new chair to prop her feet up.

“That’s all I was thinking about on the way here,” she laughed.

Holliday bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Sam’s Superette on South 6th Street in Wilmington.

“I looked at it about four or five times to make sure it was real and not a dream,” Holliday recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Lincoln game debuted in September with six $200,000 top prizes. Since Holliday won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.