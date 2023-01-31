Wilmington woman wins $200,000 top prize

Natalie Carraway holding prize check (Photo: NCEL)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman apparently predicted her big lottery win.

According to the NC Education Lottery, Natalie Carraway told people she would win the top prize in the Hot 5’s game, and on Friday her prediction came true when she uncovered the $200,000 prize.

“I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000,” she said. “I was adamant about it.”

Carraway, 46, bought her lucky ticket from the Circle K on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. She celebrated the win with her daughter in the store.

“I just looked at her and started jumping up and down,” she said. “And then I just started crying.”

Carraway stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” Carraway said. “It is such a blessing.”

She said she will use her winnings to pay some bills, do some home renovations, and buy a car.

The Hot 5’s game debuted in July with five top prizes of $200,000. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.