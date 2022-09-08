Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

Your dog is welcome at a new bar in Wilmington (Photo: Ruff Draft)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique.

‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.

The space is located at 2144 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington.

While your dog is encouraged to tag along, there are some important rules to follow.

All dogs must be registered in the bar’s membership app before or upon arrival. Additionally, all dogs must be up to date and have proof of Rabies, Parvo, and Bordetella vaccines. You can call/email your veterinarian to get a copy of our dog’s records.

You furry friend must also be spayed/neutered and be 6 months or older.

Ruff Draft says they plan to work out any last kinks tonight before holding their official opening later this month.