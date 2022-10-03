Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station

Eagle's Dare is set to open this Friday in Wilmington (Photo: Eagle's Dare)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington.

The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday.

All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at 420 N. Third St.

The site is inside a refurbished 1950s gas station at the corner of Red Cross and Third streets.

Eagle Dare’s ownership group has invested more than $1.3 million into the redevelopment of the property with thoughtful planning and design, paying homage to the site’s history with an eclectic flair. The opening of The Eagle’s Dare has created 20 new service industry jobs and builds on the ownership group’s two successful and well-established downtown enterprises, TacoBaby and The Pour House.

Leaning into the 1950s gas station and rock and roll theme, The Eagle’s Dare brings a fresh, exciting space for customers to “fill up” on their favorite craft beers and classic cocktails, all while being in close proximity to downtown’s historic district and the growing Brooklyn Arts District.

“Everything is growing and developing in Wilmington; the food and beverage industry is no different,” majority owner Joseph Apkarian said. “I hope when new visitors come into Wilmington along Third Street, they see this growth, and when they see The Dare, they say, ‘I don’t know what that is, but I want to check it out.”

The Eagle’s Dare held its Grand Opening on October 1st with a daylong rockfest parking lot party. A portion of the proceeds was donated to Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, a local nonprofit organization.