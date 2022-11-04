Wilmington’s only tree giveaway of season taking place Saturday

There is a tree giveaway taking place Saturday at Legion Stadium (Photo: Alliance for Cape Fear Trees)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is distributing 1,400 trees this Saturday in its only tree giveaway of the season.

The trees will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot on Carolina Beach Road.

“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Arbor Day Foundation and their Community Tree Recovery program,” Alliance for Cape Fear trees president Connie Parker said. “This partnership alone has already delivered some 9,400 trees to Cape Fear area residents through previous community tree giveaways.”

Organizers say the trees are free and intended to replace trees damaged or destroyed by weather events. There will be a limit of two trees per person, and those who arrive earliest will get the best selection.

The native species available in small to medium sizes will include Fringe, Crepe Myrtles, Red Buds, Red Maples and Black Gum.