Wilmington’s ‘Savorez’ named top brunch spot in North Carolina

Savorez has been named North Carolina's top brunch location by Yelp (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone has their favorite eating spot around the Cape Fear, but a local brunch location has received top honors in a recent Yelp post.

The post listed the top-reviewed brunch spot in every state around the country.

For North Carolina, the number one reviewed brunch spot is Savorez, according to Yelp.

Savorez is located at 402 Chestnut Street in Wilmington. It currently has 4.5 stars out of 5 stars from 478 reviews.

For the full list of every top-reviewed brunch spot in every state across the country, you can click HERE.